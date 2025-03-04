Virat Kohli creates history, moves past Ricky Ponting in elite list Taking two catches in the first innings against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli moved past Ricky Ponting in an elite list.

Star India batter Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books after the first innings of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 4, and the clash began with Australia coming in to bat first.

The game saw the Aussies put in a good showing, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, and Marnus Labuschagne impressed with the bat, propelling Australia to a total of 264 runs in the first innings of the game. However, it was Virat Kohli who caught the headlines after the first innings.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli took two catches in the first innings and saw his move past Ricky Ponting in the list of players with most catches as an outfielder in ODI cricket. Kohli taking two catches meant that he has not taken 161 catches in ODIs, which saw him move past Ricky Ponting’s tally of 160 catches.

Speaking of the game between India and Australia, the game saw the Aussies coming in to bat first and through stellar knocks by Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey, the Men in Yellow managed to post a total of 264 runs in the first innings of the game.

After Travis Head and Cooper Connolly's early dismissals, Steve Smith amassed 73 runs in 96 deliveries. Furthermore, Alex Carey added 61 runs on the board and stabilised Australia’s innings.

As for India, Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket taker in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy took two wickets with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya striking once each.

Most catches in ODI cricket history:

1. Mahela Jayawardene: 218 catches in 443 ODI innings

2. Virat Kohli: 161 catches in 298 ODI innings

3. Ricky Ponting: 160 catches in 372 ODI innings

4. Mohd. Azharuddin: 156 catches in 332 ODI innings

5. Ross Taylor: 142 catches in 232 ODI innings