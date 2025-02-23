Virat Kohli creates history, breaks former Indian captain's record during IND vs PAK Champions Trophy clash India face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has created history and has shattered a record of a former India captain in the clash against Pakistan.

India veteran batter Virat Kohli created history in the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Kohli has shattered the record of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin for taking the most catches by a fielder in ODI cricket. He was earlier tied with Azharuddin on 156 catches each. Kohli has gone past the former Indian skipper with his 157th catch in the clash against Pakistan.

Kohli achieved the feat when he took the catch of Naseem Shah off Kuldeep Yadav in the 47th over of Pakistan's batting innings. Naseem chipped one towards long-on as Kohli charged in from the fence to take a good low-catch.

Most catches as fielder for India in ODIs:

Virat Kohli - 158*

Mohd Azharuddin - 156

Sachin Tendulkar - 140

Rahul Dravid - 124

Suresh Raina - 102

After taking his 157th catch, Kohli took another catch which saw Pakistan getting dismissed for 241. Khushdil Shah slogged a ball from Harshit Rana in the 50th over towards deep mid-wicket, where Kohli was present and held on to the chance easily.

The Men in Green have put up a middling total in Dubai. Saud Shakeel was the highest scorer for them, having made 62 from 76 balls. Mohammad Rizwan and Shakeel had put up a 104-run stand for the third wicket after both the openers departed inside the powerplay.

Pakistan earlier won the toss and had opted to bat first. "Will bat first, looks like a good surface. Want to put up a good target. Every match is important in ICC events, we will keep things normal. The boys are familiar with these conditions, we have done well here and we want to do our best today. We lost our last game, but it is past for us now. One change - Fakhar is out, Imam is in," Rizwan said at the toss.

"Doesn't really matter, they won the toss so we'll bowl first. Looks similar to the last game, the surface is on the slower side. We have an experienced unit in batting so we know what we need to do if the pitches get slower. Need an overall performance from the team - with bat and ball. The last game wasn't an easy one for us, which is always nice. You want to be under pressure and test yourself. We are playing the same team," Rohit said at the toss.