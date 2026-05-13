Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first Indian to 14000 T20 runs during RCB vs KKR clash

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he completed 14000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved the feat during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday, May 13.

The RCB legend needed 78 runs to get to the milestone, and he got there in the second innings during the 193-run chase. Kohli got to the mark with a boundary off Sunil Narine in the 16th over.

He has become the first Indian player to get to 14000 runs in the shortest format. The 37-year-old was already the only Indian to have made over 13000 T20 runs.

Most runs by Indians in T20 cricket:

1 - Virat Kohli: 14000 runs in 409 innings

2 - Rohit Sharma: 12491 runs in 456 innings

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 9797 runs in 331 innings

4 - Suryakumar Yadav: 9654 runs in 345 innings

5 - Sanju Samson: 8830 runs in 324 innings

Kohli scores after twin ducks

Kohli finally got off the mark after registering back-to-back ducks in the tournament. Kohli was dismissed for a two-ball duck in RCB's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants after getting cleaned up by Prince Yadav. He fell for a golden duck against the Mumbai Indians as Deepak Chahar got him for a nought.

The former RCB captain avoided a hat-trick of ducks against the Knight Riders. He worked one towards square leg off Dubey on the final ball of the first over and celebrated the run.

Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's record

Earlier, Kohli shattered an all-time MS Dhoni record with his appearance in the game. This match is Kohli's 279th in the Indian cash-rich league, which is one more than what Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have played. Both Kohli and Rohit had equalled Dhoni's record when RCB met Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday, May 10, and it is the RCB icon who broke Dhoni's record first.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli celebrates scoring first run against KKR like milestone after twin ducks | WATCH