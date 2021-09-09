Virat Kohli could lose captaincy if India fail to win T20 World Cup: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, BCCI is unhappy with Virat Kohli's failure as a captain in ICC tournaments while an extensive meeting on the matter took place after the WTC final loss.

The Indian squad for T20 World Cup has been announced by the BCCI after an official meeting on Wednesday with few surprise selections in place.

As per the report from Dainik Jagran, the officials also discussed the possibility of looking for another captain if Virat Kohli and Co. fail to win the T20 World Cup this time.

The report further stated that BCCI is not happy with Kohli after the current Indian skipper failed to bring success at the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 ODI World Cup and this year's World Test Championship final.

A board source revealed that in early July, there was a long discussion on the matter among BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, vice president Rajeev Shukla, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal in Mumbai.

All the board officials were upset over the loss against New Zealand in the WTC final and playing two spinners in it. An official said when it rained so much in the match, what was the need to play two spinners?

The source said that there was also a discussion about Kuldeep Yadav. Officials feel that the way Kuldeep was given fewer chances after the 2019 World Cup and shown the way out of the team was not right.

In that meeting, it was also suggested by one official to make different captains in all formats (T20, ODI and Test), while another member suggested making different captains in Test and limited-over formats. A third official also proposed that it is not the right time to change the captaincy before the World Cup.

In Wednesday's official meet it was also confirmed that retired Indian captain MS Dhoni as a mentor and was an indication that BCCI wants to win this World Cup at all costs and also further shows that there is more trust in Dhoni than Shastri and Kohli.