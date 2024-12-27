Virat Kohli confronts booing spectators at MCG after his 1st innings dismissal, security intervenes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli confronted spectators after continuous boos following his MCG dismissal.

There is a lot going around Virat Kohli in Melbourne currently. Since his confrontation with a reporter at the Melbourne Airport, he has been in the headlines over the last week. He was recently fined for his shoulder barge with debutant Sam Konstas and now had another brief confrontation, this time with spectators, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Kohli and Jaiswal batted really well for the majority part of the final session on Day 2, barring the final half-an-hour when they lost three wickets in quick succession. Jaiswal was run out in a mix-up with Kohli after the duo put up a 100-run stand for the third wicket.

Kohli, whose focus might have faded following Jaiswal's dismissal, edged Boland on a harmless good-length ball outside the off stump in the next over to depart for 36. He trudged off the ground with boos surrounding him. The fans booed him as he was about to enter the dressing room. Kohli turned back to the spectators and stared at them in the stands before a security official intervened and took the Indian batter back to the dressing room.

Watch the Video here:

Kohli and Jaiswal took out India from choppy waters after they were at 51/2 at the end of the second session on Day 2. Both the players did the hard yards and played sedately to set themselves up but just when India had a chance to end the day on a strong note, both were involved in an unnecessary mix-up in the final half hour of the day. Jaiswal punched a fuller ball to Pat Cummins at mid-off and set off for a single. While Kohli had barely moved from his crease, the opener was more than halfway down to the non-striker's end. Cummins fired a throw to the wicketkeeping end and Alex Carey did the rest to run Jaiswal out.

Akash Deep followed in at No.5 as a nightwatchman but India were hit with a body blow when Kohli edged one back to Carey after being disciplined to the balls outside the off stump. Akash was caught at leg gully and India, from being at 153/3, went to stumps at 164/5. They have Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle and have the likes of Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar to follow but still trail by 310 runs.