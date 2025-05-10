Virat Kohli mulls Test retirement, BCCI urges him to reconsider: Report Virat Kohli, reportedly, has communicated his decision to call it a day in Tests to the BCCI following a couple of poor assignments against New Zealand and in Australia. Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format a couple of days ago.

New Delhi:

Former India captain Virat Kohli is mulling Test retirement and has reportedly communicated his decision to the BCCI. Kohli, who largely struggled in Australia and didn't have a good time during the home series against New Zealand, has been having the conversations regarding calling it a day in Tests with the BCCI for the past month or so and has expressed his desire that he is done in the format, as per a report by ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli is expected to be named in the India squad for the five-match Test tour of England and with a new captain yet to be named, the Indian stalwart's experience will be key in the English conditions, especially after the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists failed to secure their spot in the summit clash for the third time.

Apart from that second-innings century in Perth, the Indian No 4 didn't look himself on the rest of the tour, constantly going after the deliveries outside off, sometimes out of habit despite showing patience on several occasions with the team behind, especially in the last two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney. Kohli aggregated 190 on the whole tour, with the second highest score being 36. On the other hand, in New Zealand, Kohli's tally was 93 runs in six innings with the best being 70.