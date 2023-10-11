Virat Kohli climbs to 7th position, Babar Azam on the verge of losing his No.1 spot in latest ICC rankings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup is in progress at the moment and the ICC has released the latest rankings after the first set of matches in the tournament. Despite a couple of failures, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has somehow managed to retain his top spot but his lead has come down considerably. Shubman Gill didn't play the Australia clash but even then, he is only five rating points away from Babar at the second position in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 85 runs in the opener against the Aussies helping India chase down 200 runs and he has climbed to the seventh spot with 715 rating points. Among other batters, centurions Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock are at third and sixth position respectively. Both of them smashed tons aginst Sri Lanka in their first World Cup match in Delhi. KL Rahul, the player of the match against Australia, has entered into top 20 now and is at the 19th position with 633 rating points.

Mohammed Siraj has lost his top spot to Josh Hazlewood after the latter performed well in the previous game. India's Kuldeep Yadav is at the 8th place while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has dropped out of top 10 after a poor show in the two matches of World Cup 2023. Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Matt Henry are at 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively in the latest rankings. There are not many changes to the all-rounders rankings with Shakib Al Hasan at the apex position.

Here are the latest ICC rankings:

Batting Rankings

Player Name Rating Points Babar Azam 835 Shubman Gill 830 Rassie van der Dussen 758 Harry Tector 729 David Warner 729

Bowling rankings

Player Name Rating Points Josh Hazlewood 682 Mohammed Siraj 664 Trent Boult 650 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 648 Matt Henry 647

