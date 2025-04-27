Virat Kohli chases all-time IPL record in familiar territory with RCB having some unfinished business vs Delhi Virat Kohli has been in terrific touch in IPL 2025, scoring 392 runs in nine innings, including five half-centuries. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be keen to avenge the previous loss against the Delhi Capitals as Virat Kohli returns home with a point to prove.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener and IPL stalwart Virat Kohli has been in terrific form in the ongoing season, scoring 392 runs in nine innings, including five half-centuries and is on the brink of achieving an all-time tournament record as he takes on the Delhi Capitals on his home turf in the national capital. RCB will have some unfinished business against the Delhi Capitals after KL Rahul, a Bengaluru boy, ruffled quite a few feathers with that Kantara celebration marking his territory in Bengaluru, against the home team.

Kohli will have the opportunity to replicate some of it, or at least his and RCB fans would want so, as the milestone man chases the record for most runs by a batter in IPL against one opponent. Kohli, who features thrice on the list in the top six, has 1,179 runs against the Delhi Capitals in his name in the IPL and is 56 runs away from surpassing David Warner, who with 1,134 runs to his name against the Punjab Kings and is currently at the top.

Kohli became only the second batter in IPL to amass 1100-plus runs against a single team last week, during back-to-back games against the Punjab Kings and now has the opportunity to break his own record.

Most runs by a batter in IPL against one opponent

1134 - David Warner, vs PBKS (26 innings)

1104 - Virat Kohli, vs PBKS (34 innings)

1093 - David Warner, vs KKR (28 innings)

1084 - Virat Kohli, vs CSK (33 innings)

1083 - Rohit Sharma, vs KKR (35 innings)

1079 - Virat Kohli, vs DC (29 innings)

Kohli is on second place on the Orange Cap leaderboard and will overtake Sai Sudharsan if he scores 26 runs on Sunday against the Capitals.

A win on Sunday for either team will take them to 14 points and one step closer to a spot in the playoffs, even though RCB have played one more game than Delhi. The Capitals, on the other hand, might be faced with more support for Kohli and RCB on Sunday at their home venue but given how the team has performed in IPL 2025, that shouldn't be a concern for Axar Patel and Co.