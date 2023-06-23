Kohli celebrated like India will never win ICC title again: 10 years of CT triumph sparks hilarious reactions

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli's celebrations after India's Champions Trophy triumph

"Tredwell misses, Dhoni misses but it doesn't matter. India win the Champions Trophy as England capitulate, it was their game, England. But it's been a tremendous bowling performance and MS Dhoni, well this was the one trophy he didn't have, he has got it now" - the iconic words from Harsha Bhogle with Chak De India playing in the backdrop are still a classic memory for Indian fans, who are waiting for the Men in Blue to lift another title since then.

It's been a decade of that famous win in Birmingham against the hosts England when India prevailed in a low-scoring, rain-hit clash that was reduced to a 20-over-a-side game where the bowlers propelled the Dhoni-led side to a thrilling win. MS Dhoni became the first captain to complete the treble and is still the only one to win the World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

What followed was elaborate celebrations, a lap of honour at the Edgbaston by the whole team and a special dance performance by Virat Kohli, who just couldn't stop his feet from moving in Gangnam style, the style made famous by West Indies cricketers. Kohli was dancing during the lap, during the trophy ceremony, was doing push-ups and all sorts of things as he was at the heart of the celebrations for the Men in Blue.

Now, referring to that mad celebration by Kohli, the fans reacted to 10 years of the Champions Trophy win, which also means that India haven't won any other title since then. Team India has made four finals and four semi-finals since then and was knocked out in the Super 12 stage in T20 World Cup 2021 as the silverware has continued to elude them.

India's next target will be the ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November at home as they will be looking to end the decade-long trophy drought.

