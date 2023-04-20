Virat Kohli's captaincy for Royal Challengers Bangalore make fans emotional, Twitter gets flooded

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is named the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 27th match of the IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings. Interestingly, Virat has taken the captaincy again for the team after he stepped down from the role after the completeion of the 2021 season. Fans failed to keep calm after they came to know during the toss about Virat being the skipper instead of Faf du Plessis at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

The previous RCB match that Virat played as a skipper was the eliminator of 2021 IPL at Sharjah on October 11. In the match, RCB wwon the toss and opted to bat first. They registered a target of 139 runs which Team KKR chased in just 19.4 overs.

Earlier in the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us," Virat Kohli said during the toss.

"We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Livingstone is back and we have Ellis back in place of KG," Sam Curran who is leading PBKS in place of Shikhar Dhawan said during the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Sing

