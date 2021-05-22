Virat Kohli can end century drought in next match itself, he has all credentials to do it: Salman Butt

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India skipper Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has said that Virat Kohli should remain unfazed over his century drought, predicting that the Indian captain could reach the three-figure mark in the next match itself.

Kohli, arguably among the best modern-day batsmen, has not got hold of an international ton since November 2019 -- the longest he has gone without scoring a hundred. Kohli may have got 70 international hundreds under his belt, but a lean patch featuring not a single 100 has got people talking. Surprisingly, Kohli's last ODI hundred was against West Indies back in August 2019.

Butt, however, backed Kohli to reach the three-figure mark in his next game itself. In a loaded England tour, India first take on New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in Southampton and then play the hosts in a five-Test series.

"He's broken so many barriers already. Who could have thought that a boy in his age will get 70 centuries? Who would have that he would become as fit as he is today, or carry the kind of form that he has? He has a strike rate of 90 in chases, an average of over 50 in all three formats," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Butt, who was sentenced for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal, said that Kohli's contribution goes unnoticed when he doesn't reach the three-figure mark.

"Who would have thought? These are barriers he's already crossed. Who can stop him from crossing this barrier? In fact, he can do it in the next match or the next series itself.

"He hasn't scored a century in more than a year but have a look at the runs he's still scored. If he doesn't get a century, we think he hasn't scored at all. I think he has all the credentials to do it and it's just a matter of time," said the controversial Pakistan batsman.