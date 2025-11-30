Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's world record, smashes 52nd ODI century in Ranchi Virat Kohli created a world record during India's first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI century during the opening clash against the Proteas at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

New Delhi:

India icon Virat Kohli shattered a world record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Kohli etched his name into the history books as he smashed his 52nd ODI century in the opener against the Proteas.

With his 52nd ODI ton, Kohli broke Sachin's world record for most centuries in a single format of international cricket. Earlier, he was tied with the Master Blaster with 51 tons. Sachin had scored 51 hundreds in the Test format.

Most centuries in a single format:

1 - Virat Kohli: 52 centuries in ODIs

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 51 centuries in Tests

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 49 centuries in ODIs

4 - Jacques Kallis: 45 centuries in Tests

5 - Ricky Ponting: 41 centuries in Tests

Kohli registers most centuries against South Africa

Meanwhile, the batting icon now has the most ODI centuries against the Proteas. He now has six centuries against South Africa in the format, surpassing Sachin and David Warner, both of whom had five tons.

Kohli unleashed his best in the opener in Ranchi. He got to his hundred off 102 balls with seven fours and five sixes. Kohli was on song and looked at his absolute best. While all the other batters struggled for runs, Kohli and Rohit Sharma batted on a different level altogether. The 36-year-old looked in touch right from the word go as he timed the balls really well at the start.

While Rohit scored 57 off 51 balls, Kohli went on to smash a record-breaking century.