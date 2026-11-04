Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's world record in first ODI vs New Zealand in Auckland

Auckland:

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for most ODI runs during chases. He reached the milestone during India's five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening match of the series in Auckland on Wednesday. The former India captain took his tally to 8,741 runs while batting second, moving ahead of Tendulkar's previous mark of 8,720.

Meanwhile, Kohli also beat Tendulkar in pace. He accumulated his runs in 169 innings across 180 matches, whereas Tendulkar registered 8,720 runs in 232 innings from 242 matches.

Kohli also holds a significant advantage in average and scoring rate. His average while chasing stands at 66.21, compared to Tendulkar's 42.33. The 37-year-old has recorded 30 centuries and 46 half-centuries in this scenario, alongside a strike rate of 95.03. Tendulkar finished with 17 hundreds and 52 fifties at a strike rate of 88.44.

Kohli hits 74 in opening ODI

Kohli achieved the feat with a match-winning 74-run knock. When all the other batters were struggling to keep the scoreboard ticking, the veteran batter looked flawless, playing at a strike rate of over 145. Courtesy of his knock, India chased a revised target of 143 in 32 overs after rain interrupted India’s batting twice in the first ODI at Eden Park.

It wasn’t an easy start for India during the chase, though. They lost Rohit Sharma’s wicket early and after which, Kohli combined with Shubman Gill to rebuild India's innings. Their second-wicket partnership produced 113 runs, with Gill contributing 37 before Kohli took charge of the chase.

Notably, India completed the assignment at 143/5 in 22.4 overs, securing a five-wicket win and taking an early advantage in the five-match series.

Earlier, New Zealand were dismissed for 185 in 40.2 overs. India's fast bowlers dominated proceedings, with Arshdeep Singh collecting four wickets, Gurnoor Brar taking three and Anshul Kamboj claiming two.

Tim Seifert's 38 was the highest individual score for New Zealand, while Glenn Phillips made 30. Blair Tickner produced a blistering show towards the end of the innings, smacking 34 runs off 23 balls, which included four maximums - joint-most by a number 11 batter in ODI cricket history.

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