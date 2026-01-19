Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's another world record with majestic century in Indore Virat Kohli is far away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in international cricket. But the man is breaking every other world record of the master blaster and did so yet again in the third ODI against New Zealand, with a majestic century at Holkar cricket stadium in Indore.

Indore:

New Zealand defeated India on Sunday to win the ODI series in India for the first time in history, despite Virat Kohli showcasing his class yet again in a run-chase with his 54th century in the format. Overall, this is his 85th century in international cricket, and breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 tons still looks a far-fetched dream. However, Kohli broke Tendulkar's world record in another aspect as he slammed his first ton at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

With this ton, Kohli has now scored an ODI century at 35 different venues, going past Tendulkar, who did so at 34 venues during his illustrious career. Kohli's 124 was also the highest individual score by an Indian in Indore in the 50-over format, only behind Virender Sehwag, who scored the famous double century (219) against the West Indies, back in December 2011.

As far as the record is concerned, Rohit Sharma, who didn't have a great series against New Zealand, is third on the list with centuries at 26 different venues in ODIs. Ricky Ponting, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle and Sanath Jayasuriya follow them in this aspect.

ODI centuries in most venues

Player Name No. of Venues Virat Kohli 35* Sachin Tendulkar 34 Rohit Sharma 26 Ricky Ponting 21 Hashim Amla 21 AB de Villiers 21 Kumar Sangakkara 20 Chris Gayle 19 Sanath Jayasuriya 18

Mitchell trumps Kohli's century, yet again

Daryl Mitchell continued to be India's nemesis once again, as he trumped a century from an Indian batter for the second consecutive game. In the second ODI, Mitchell had smashed a century in response to KL Rahul's, to lead New Zealand to a stunning win in a run-chase. On Sunday, New Zealand batted first, and he came out to bat in the second over itself, with the team reeling at 5/2. When Mitchell walked back to the pavilion, the Kiwis were very well placed at 283/5 in the 45th over of the innings.

The man smashed 137 runs off 131 balls with 15 fours and three sixes as the visitors posted 337 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In response, Kohli fought like warrior to score 124 runs but he didn't get enough support as India were folded for 296 runs in 46 overs to lose the series for the first time.

Also Read