Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first Indian to achieve special feat against England

Indian maestro Virat Kohli shattered a record of Sachin Tendulkar during the third ODI of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Surpassing Sachin, Kohli has become the first Indian to reach a special milestone in international cricket against England.

Virat slammed a half-century in the third ODI as he hit 52 from 55 balls. Virat wasn't at his fluent self, however, he got among runs and kept manoeuvering his innings, laced with seven fours and a six. He was caught behind off Adil Rashid when he edged one to wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Meanwhile, Kohli has become the first Indian cricketer to hit 4000 runs in international cricket against England. He has surpassed Sachin to have scored the most runs against the Three Lions in all three formats. Sachin had scored 3990 runs in 69 matches (90 innings), while Virat has raced to 4141 runs in 87 matches (109 innings) against England.

Australia legend Don Bradman had hit the most runs against England across the three formats. Bradman is the only player to have hit over 5000 runs against England with 5028 runs to his name against the Three Lions. Notably, Bradman's runs came in only Tests as ODI and T20Is were not invented during his playing days.

Most runs in international cricket against England:

1 - Sir Don Bradman: 5028 runs in 37 matches

2 - Allan Border: 4850 runs in 90 matches

3 - Steve Smith: 4815 runs in 85 matches

4 - Viv Richards: 4488 runs in 72 matches

5 - Ricky Ponting: 4141 runs in 77 matches

6 - Virat Kohli: 4036 runs in 87 matches

7 - Sachin Tendulkar: 3990 runs in 69 matches

Coming to the match, England had won the toss and had asked India to bat first. The visitors made one change to their Playing XI with Tom Banton coming in for Jamie Overton. "We are gonna bowl first today. (On whether the expected dew has influenced his decision to bowl first) A little bit maybe, it may spin a bit later. We have batted first in the first two games so it will be a different experience today ahead of the Champions Trophy. It's a decent wicket, we played New Zealand in the World Cup a few years ago, it was a black soil pitch and it played better in the second half. We have one change - Tom Banton comes in for Jamie Overton into the side," Buttler said at the toss.

India made three changes. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were rested, while Varun Chakravarthy missed out due to a sore. "I wanted to bat first and put runs on the board because we bowled first in the last two games. It was important for us to get a win in the last game. The fielders portrayed themselves well in the last two games, a lot of young blood. We want to continue to do well in the field. (On Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy) They are pretty new in their careers so we want to keep the pressure away from them, let them do their own and they have got a lot of potential. We have made some changes - Jadeja and Shami have been rested, unfortunately Varun has a sore calf. So, Washi, Kuldeep and Arshdeep come into the side," Rohit said at the toss.