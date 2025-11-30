Virat Kohli breaks Ricky Ponting's world record with phenomenal knock vs South Africa in Ranchi Virat Kohli's knock of 135 runs in the first ODI against South Africa, included seven sixes. With that, he broke Ricky Ponting's long-standing record for most sixes at number 3 in international cricket. Courtesy of his knock, India posted 349 runs in the first innings.

Ranchi:

Questions had been swirling around the international futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially after both stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket. Reports even suggested their ODI careers were nearing an end ahead of the Australia series. However, the former India captains have responded in style with Rohit smacking a brilliant century in Sydney in October, and now Kohli with another masterclass against South Africa.

In the first ODI in Ranchi, Kohli hammered 135 off 120 balls, including seven sixes. With this knock, he broke Ricky Ponting’s long-standing record for the most international sixes while batting at No. 3. Kohli now leads with 223 maximums, ahead of Ponting (217), followed by Kumar Sangakkara, Kane Williamson and Jacques Kallis.

Most sixes at number 3 in international cricket

Players Sixes Virat Kohli 223 Ricky Ponting 217 Kumar Sangakkara 131 Kane Williamson 121 Jacques Kallis 106

Kohli’s knock helps India surpass 300

In the absence of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the innings with Rohit Sharma. The opener seemed in fine touch, but he failed to convert his start, departing after scoring 18 runs off 16 balls. After his dismissal, Rohit and Kohli took over the business, stitching a partnership of 136 runs. They put the pressure on South African bowlers, but after Rohit departed for 57 runs.

Since then, the hosts were put in some sort of trouble, as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar and KL Rahul struggled to get going. However, Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking, which didn’t allow South Africa can take control of the match.

Towards the end, Rahul managed to switch gears as he completed his half-century in 51 balls. Ravindra Jadeja supported him brilliantly in the middle and that allowed the hosts to post a defendable total on the board. With dew expected to affect the second innings, Indian bowlers will have a tough job on hand, but they will be confident of their chances.