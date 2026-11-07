Virat Kohli breaks Ricky Ponting's record in second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington

Wellington:

Star India batter Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the leading run-scorer against New Zealand in ODI history. Both batters were level on 1,971 runs before the second ODI in Wellington, but Kohli moved ahead with a stunning cover drive in the second over of the innings. Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya occupy the next three positions on the list.

Most runs vs New Zealand in ODIs:

Player Runs Virat Kohli 1978 Ricky Ponting 1971 Sachin Tendulkar 1750 Kumar Sangakkara 1568 Sanath Jayasuriya 1519

Kohli, in the meantime, failed to capitalise on his start. In the fourth over of the innings, he attempted to play a cover drive, but failed to time it as the ball seemed to have held up on the surface. It ended up being a simple catch for Will Young at cover point. With that, Kohli departed for seven and India were suddenly put in trouble, especially as captain Shubman Gill registered a duck earlier in the day. Ace pacer Jacob Duffy picked up both wickets.

New Zealand post 134 runs in first innings

The match started an hour late due to rain. India had won the toss and elected to bowl first and the conditions heavily favoured them in the first innings. The pacers made sure New Zealand had a rough outing in the middle, as Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar dictated the momentum.

Kamboj, in particular, was lethal in the powerplay. He picked up two prized wickets of Tim Seifert and Will Young, exposing the middle order early. New Zealand could never recover from the poor start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Gurnoor Brar, in the meantime, ended up with four wickets, while Axar Patel and Anshul Kamboj also picked two apiece.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell once again rose to the occasion, scoring a half-century. He made 55 runs in the middle and based on his knock, the Kiwis managed to post 134 runs in the middle in the first innings. India, on the other hand, will be mighty pleased with their bowling effort so far in the tournament.

The focus is now on Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, who would hope to finish the game for India, since it’s a low-scoring affair. Both players flopped in the opening ODI and are under some sort of pressure at the moment. Especially Shreyas, whose ODI form is definitely a concern.

Also Read:

India bowling coach Morne Morkel reacts to Mohammed Shami's Test retirement