Virat Kohli breaks record, become India's leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy history Star batter Virata Kohli became India's leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy history. He surpassed former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's record to own the record. Overall, Kohli stands third on the list.

Star batter Virat Kohli made history by becoming India’s leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy history. Chasing 265 runs, the Men in Blue lost the wicket of Shubman Gill as the youngster departed after scoring eight runs. Soon after that, captain Rohit Sharma walked back to the pavilion after scoring 28 runs off 29 balls. Since then, Shreyas Iyer and Kohli took over the chase and stitched a valuable partnership of 91 runs.

Meanwhile, after completing 40 runs against Australia, Kohli became India’s leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy history. Shikhar Dhawan held the position but eight years before Kohli surpassed him in the ongoing tournament. Overall, Chris Gayle is at the top of the list with 791 runs to his name while Mahela Jayawardene stands second with 742.

