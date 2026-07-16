Virat Kohli breaks major record, surpasses Rahul Dravid in elite list with resilient knock against England

Cardiff:

The Indian team took on England in the second ODI of the ongoing three-game series. The two sides met at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff for the clash on July 16th, and the game began with the Men in Blue coming in to bat first. With many eyes set upon the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it was Kohli once again who became the centre of attraction.

After the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Kohli took charge and also went on to break Rahul Dravid’s record, becoming the highest run-scorer for the Indian team in England.

It is interesting to note that in 46 matches, Dravid had scored 2,645 runs to his name for the Men in Blue when batting in England. Before the second ODI, Kohli needed just four runs to surpass Dravid’s tally. Before the game, the veteran batter had 2,642 runs to his name.

The overall record for the most runs scored by a player in England is held by former West Indies batter Vivian Richards. The legendary batter scored 3,402 runs in 63 innings when playing in England. Kohli continued his rampage throughout most of the first innings, putting England in constant trouble with his shotmaking and excellence with the bat.

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma cross 8000 partnership runs in ODI

Another milestone for the brilliant duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came through as the duo crossed 8000 partnership runs. The star batters sit in third place in the list of players with the most partnership runs across formats for the Indian team.

While Rohit Sharma was dismissed on a score of 26 runs in 47 deliveries, Kohli kept the flow going with a half-century to his name, keeping the momentum with the Men in Blue.

With the two batters being in the twilight of their careers, the push for the duo continues ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027; it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue line up in ODI cricket with the marquee event looming on the horizon.

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