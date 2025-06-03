Virat Kohli breaks down after RCB win IPL, ending 18-year title drought: Watch Virat Kohli broke down after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in 18 years. RCB won the final of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad :

Virat Kohli broke down as soon as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the trophy for the first time in 18 years, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs. Kohli got emotional in the final over itself as soon as it was confirmed that RCB are winning the title and lifting the trophy for the first time in their IPL history.

Kohli was pumped up right through the game, and it was visible not only in his batting but also in the field when RCB were defending 190 runs. He scored 43 runs off 35 balls with three fours and was desperate to score more runs. Even though his strike rate was questionable, Kohli hung around, trying his best for the team.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled.

"Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling. What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, I told him, 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He's been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he's had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup," Kohli said after the match.

Watch the video:

As for the match, it wasn't an easy game for RCB at all, as the game had its ups and downs for them. They managed to post 190 runs on the board after losing the toss, with Kohli being the top scorer. However, the rest of the batters chipped in with valuable contributions as four other players crossed the 20-run mark. The bowlers did well after that to defend the total as they won by just six runs.