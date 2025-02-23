Virat Kohli breaks all-time Champions Trophy record against Pakistan, leaves former Sri Lankan opener behind Virat Kohli broke a couple of records against Pakistan as he continued his brilliant run against the Men in Green. Kohli looked extremely elegant in his knock against Pakistan. India faced Pakistan in their second match in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has created an all-time record during his team's Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan. Kohli broke a 19-year-old record which belonged to former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya.

Kohli has broken the record for most runs scored by a batter in the Champions Trophy against Pakistan. The former Indian captain needed 66 runs to go past Jayasuriya and he did so with ease. Kohli looked elegant in his knock as he anchored the run-chase like he does so regularly.

Jayasuriya held the record previously as he had 188 runs to his name against the Men in Green in the Champions Trophy.

Kohli breaks Rohit's record against Pakistan

Kohli has a brilliant record against Pakistan in ICC ODI events. He has now shattered Rohit Sharma's record for most runs by a player in ICC ODI events against Pakistan. Rohit Sharma held the record as he has made 370 runs in ICC ODI events against the Men in Green.

The Men in Green had put up a middling total in Dubai. Saud Shakeel was the highest scorer for them, having made 62 from 76 balls. Mohammad Rizwan and Shakeel had put up a 104-run stand for the third wicket after both the openers departed inside the powerplay.

Pakistan earlier won the toss and had opted to bat first. "Will bat first, looks like a good surface. Want to put up a good target. Every match is important in ICC events, we will keep things normal. The boys are familiar with these conditions, we have done well here and we want to do our best today. We lost our last game, but it is past for us now. One change - Fakhar is out, Imam is in," Rizwan said at the toss.

"Doesn't really matter, they won the toss so we'll bowl first. Looks similar to the last game, the surface is on the slower side. We have an experienced unit in batting so we know what we need to do if the pitches get slower. Need an overall performance from the team - with bat and ball. The last game wasn't an easy one for us, which is always nice. You want to be under pressure and test yourself. We are playing the same team," Rohit said at the toss.