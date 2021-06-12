Virat Kohli tries his hand at bowling in intra-squad practice match | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli decided to roll his arms over in the intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The BCCI’s Twitter handle on Saturday shared a clip where Kohli was seen bowling against the other team's skipper KL Rahul.

Despite being a specialist batsman, Kohli has shown his bowling skills on many occasions. The 32-year-old also four ODI wickets and as many T20I scalps under his belt.

Along with sharing the clip, the Indian board also asked fans to guess the end result of Kohli's delivery to Rahul. Captain vs Captain at the intra-squad match simulation. What do you reckon happened next? Straight-drive. Defense. LBW," wrote the BCCI.

On the batting front, youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill emerged as stars of the match. Pant an unbeaten 121 off just 94 deliveries while Gill notched up 85 from 135. Veteran Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/36. The BCCI also released pictures of the second day's play.

"It's Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation. After @RealShubmanGill got a steady start with 85 off 135 deliveries, @RishabhPant17 found his groove with a 121* off 94 deliveries. @ImIshant leads the pack with 3/36 #TeamIndia," tweeted the BCCI.

The Indian camp reached Southampton on June 3 and served a hard quarantine before hitting the nets. The final of the inaugural WTC will take place between June 18-22. Following the match, the Test squad will remain in England to prepare for the five-match series against England, which starts on August 4.