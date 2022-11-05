Virat Kohli Birthday: Here's look at King Kohli's biggest achievements in his cricketing career

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli birthday

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday on 5 November 2022. India's star player who made his international debut on 18 August 2008 has registered his mark across the world by his achievements.

In last 14 years, King Kohli who has got the title of run machine, has crossed numerous milestones and broken several records.

To celebrate his auspicious day, let us look at some of his special achievements:

Fastest 10,000 ODI Runs -

He is the fastest batter to reach 10000 ODI runs. He took just 205 innings to reach this milestone. He broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 259 innings.

International runs -

24350 runs have been registered in the name of Virat Kohli so far. He is the second highest run-scorer in India and sixth in the world. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 34357.

International Centuries -

When it comes to international centuries, Virat Kohli has recorded 71 international hundreds in his name. He is the second highest century scorer after Tendulkar who has scored 100 centuries.

Most T20I Runs -

Virat Kohli has smashed most runs in the T20 International cricket. He has so far scored 3932 runs in 105 innings of 113 matches which includes 36 half-centuries and one century.

Most Runs in T20 World Cup -

Recently, Virat Kohli made the record for most runs in T20 World Cup. He achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in the current edition of the mega event, leaving behind Mahela Jayawardene. So far, 1065 runs have been registered in his name.

6 double centuries in Tests -

In December 2017, Virat Kohli scored his sixth double century as a captain in Test cricket, which is the most centuries by any captain. The previous record was held by Brian Lara, who had scored five such centuries under his captaincy. Overall, Virat has scored seven double centuries and the most by any Indian.

