Virat Kohli becomes first player to achieve major feat following ICC ranking update Star India batter Virat Kohli became the first player to register a massive feat as ICC updated his maximum rating points in T20I despite the star having retired from the format after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024.

New Delhi:

There is no doubt that ace India batter Virat Kohli is widely revered as one of the greatest batters of his generation. Across formats, Kohli has established his dominance in world cricket. It is worth noting that the 36-year-old continues to represent India in ODI cricket and has announced his retirement from Test and T20I cricket.

However, despite having retired, Kohli continues to smash records left and right. Interestingly, the ICC (International Cricket Council) recently updated Kohli’s maximum T20I rating points to 909. This made him the only batter in history to cross the 900 rating point mark across all three formats of the game.

Notably, Kohli’s best-ever ranking points are 937 in Test cricket, which he achieved in 2018. He also went on to achieve his highest all-time ODI rating with 909 points in the same year as well.

When will Virat Kohli play for India next?

With Virat Kohli having retired from both Test and T20I cricket, fans will have to wait to witness the ace batter in ODIs. It is worth noting that India’s next assignment will come against Australia. The two sides will lock horns across three ODIs on October 19, 23, and 25, and it is expected that Kohli could feature for the Men in Blue.

The star batter last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, where he was brilliant for the side as India lifted their second Champions Trophy title in 12 years. The 36-year-old recently won the IPL (Indian Premier League) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well, breaking the franchise’s trophy curse after 18 years. He was also spotted in the stands during the recently concluded Wimbledon 2025. Kohli was seen alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma, as the couple was in attendance for one of Novak Djokovic’s matches in the tournament.