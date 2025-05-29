Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batter to achieve huge T20 milestone despite failure vs PBKS Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli completed 13,500 runs in T20s, becoming the first Indian batter to achieve the major milestone. He amassed 12 runs against Punjab Kings as RCB defeated the side by eight wickets.

New Delhi:

Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides locked horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on May 29. The clash began with Punjab coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

RCB put in an exceptional performance with the ball, decimating Punjab’s batting attack. Marcus Stoinis was the highest run getter for his side in the first innings with a score of 26 runs. RCB limited their opponents to a score of 101 runs in the first innings, which is the joint lowest total in IPL playoffs history.

As RCB came out to chase down the target, the side hoped for a good start with the bat, but they saw ace batter Virat Kohli depart on a score of 12 runs in 12 deliveries. However, despite his short-lived innings, Kohli achieved a massive T20 milestone. It is worth noting that through his knock of 12 runs, Kohli completed 13,500 runs in the format; he also became the first Indian batter to achieve the massive feat.

Speaking of the game between RCB and PBKS, it was complete domination by RCB in the clash. After limiting Punjab to a score of 101 runs, Bengaluru followed it up with just as impressive a performance with the bat.

After Kohli’s cheap dismissal, it was the knock of Phil Salt that helped the side win the game. Salt amassed 56 runs in 27 deliveries, alongside Mayank Agarwal, who added 19 runs, with Rajat Patidar going unbeaten on a score of 15 runs. RCB ended up winning the game by eight wickets and reached their first IPL final in nine years.

Players with most runs in T20s:

Chris Gayle: 14,562 runs

Alex Hales: 13,698 runs

Shoaib Malik: 13,571 runs

Kieron Pollard: 13,537 runs

Virat Kohli: 13,500 runs