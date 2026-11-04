Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to register major milestone in first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland

Auckland:

Star India batter Virat Kohli became the first cricketer in ODI history to score 13,000 runs while batting at number three. He reached the milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. The 38-year-old needed just 12 runs to do it and did so in the powerplay.

He arrived at the crease in the second over of the innings after Rohit Sharma scored a six-ball duck. The cricketer marched with plenty of support from the crowd and got going instantly. Chasing just 185 runs, Kohli didn’t change his game style despite India losing an early wicket, as he made 29 runs off 27 balls before rain stopped play after 10.5 overs.

Shubman Gill, in the meantime, remained unbeaten for 17 runs off 32 balls at the break. Kohli was dictating the play and kept the scoreboard ticking as India are well placed in the match at the moment.

Kohli’s 13000 runs at number three

For several years, Ricky Ponting held the record for most runs at number three in ODI cricket history. The former Australia captain made 12,662 runs from number three and Kohli broke the feat in January 2026. In the same year, he managed to complete 13,000 runs at number three.

Most runs at number three in ODI cricket:

Player Runs Virat Kohli 13017* Ricky Ponting 12662 Kumar Sangakkara 9747 Jacques Kallis 7774 Kane Williamson 6504

New Zealand score 185 runs

New Zealand endured a difficult outing against India's pace attack, as they managed just 185 runs in the first innings. The Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals and prevented the hosts from building substantial partnerships. Tim Seifert scored the most runs for the hosts, adding 38 runs, while six of their batters failed to reach double figures.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who impressed during the preceding T20I series, could not replicate their success and departed after scoring 28 and 30 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh led India's bowling effort with four wickets, while Anshul Kamboj claimed two. Kamboj delivered an exceptional spell, conceding just 22 runs in his 10 overs, making it one of India's most economical ODI performances in the last decade. Gurnoor Brar also made a significant contribution, picking up three wickets.

With New Zealand struggling to cross 150, Blair Tickner provided a late boost through an aggressive 34 off 23 deliveries, taking the hosts to 185.

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