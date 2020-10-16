Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to play 200 games for a single IPL franchise

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap by becoming the first player to play 200 matches for a single Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Kohli achieved the feat during Royal Challenger Bangalore's game against Kings XI Punjab which his side lost by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

He has played 185 matches for RCB in the IPL, in addition to 15 appearances for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the now-defunct Champions League T20. The 31-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the IPL history, accumulating 5,716 runs in 185 matches.

"RCB means a lot to me, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on," Kohli had said before the start of RCB's game against Kings XI.

Kohli's RCB has not been able to win the IPL trophy even once in the past 12 editions, a stat which he is eager to change in the ongoing IPL edition. So far, RCB have won four games of the eight matches and stand at the third spot in the points table in IPL 2020.

They will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter in Dubai on Saturday.

