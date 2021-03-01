Virat Kohli becomes first Asian celebrity to have 100 million followers on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli does not just have a knack of breaking records on the field but also off the field. On Monday, Kohli became the first Asian personality to have 100 million followers on Instagram.

The next best on the list is Priyanka Chopra with 60.8 million followers on the social media site, followed by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor with 58 million followers.

Kohli had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram. En route to his century mark, Kohli surpassed Pop star Demi Lovato who has 99 million followers, and two Spanish football giants Real Madrid (95 million) and Barcelona (94 million).

Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB Kohli's Instagram profile

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo still tops the chart with 266 million followers with singer Ariana Grande standing second with 224 million followers. The next best sports personality is Barcelona captain Lionel Messi with 187 million followers.

Kohli is presently part of the Indian Tet squad in Ahmedabad, gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England. India presently lead the series 2-1 and need at least a draw to ensure their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.