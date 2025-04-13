Virat Kohli asks Sanju Samson to check heartbeat mid match during RCB's chase against RR in IPL 2025 clash Virat Kohli played a masterful knock of 62 as he helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat the Rajasthan Royals in their sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2025. Kohli faced the brunt of the physical demands in challenging weather at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Virat Kohli played a masterful knock of 62 as he helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase down 174 against Rajasthan Royals in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, April 13. Kohli anchored the chase well with support from a blistering knock from Phil Salt.

The scorching heat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium made things sweaty. Virat Kohli was not left unfazed by the physical demands of going full tilt in the heat. During his team's chase, Kohli asked RR captain Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat.

The incident happened in the 15th over when Kohli ran for a brace in the 15th over of Wanindu Hasaranga. After completing the run, he went to Samson and asked him to check his heartbeat. Kohli was heard saying on the stump mic, "Heartbeat check karna. (Check my heartbeat)." Samson replied, "Theek hai. (It's okay)."

As soon as the over ended, RCB took a strategic time-out to catch their breath, with the match all but over. Post time-out, it didn't take a long time for the visitors to wrap up the game. Devdutt Padikkal took Tushar Deshpande on for a 13-run over before he finished the game in the 18th by jabbing Sandeep Sharma for a four towards the backward point. Meanwhile, Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 from 45 balls.

Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he registered a massive record in the clash. Kohli hit his 100th fifty in T20 cricket and has become the first Indian player to slam 100 half-centuries in the format. He is only the second, after David Warner, to get to a triple-digit mark of half-tons in the shortest format.

Most fifties in T20 cricket:

1 - David Warner: 108 fifties

2 - Virat Kohli: 100 fifties

3 - Babar Azam: 90 fifties

4 - Chris Gayle: 88 fifties

5 - Jos Buttler: 86 fifties

Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Playing XI:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal