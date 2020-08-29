Image Source : TWITTER: @RCBTWEETS/SCREENGRAB Newly-engaged Yuzvendra Chahal and to-be-parents Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate with RCB teammates

The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise organised a cake-cutting ceremony for Yuzvendra Chahal for his recent engagement and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, as the couple announced that they are expecting a baby in January 2021.

RCB posted a video on Saturday, where they showcased how players are spending time after completing the quarantine period in UAE. In the video, they gave a sneak-peek into players' gaming room and in the end, the cake cutting ceremony was shown.

"7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers," RCB captioned the video.

In the video RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson, also congratulated Virat and Anushka for their new journey in the video.

"I'm sure both Anushka and Virat would be pretty much excited and so is the team. Boys that are parents know how important it is and it does change you as a person in a good way. So, I think it's just an exciting time and embrace the next period of time leading up to it and make sure you get as much sleep as you can now before the baby rose because things will change," Hesson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, RCB captain Kohli took to his official social media profile to share the news.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," wrote Virat.

While, earlier this month, Yuzvendra Chahal broke the news of his engagement to the world through his social media account. Chahal introduced his lady love, Dhanashree Verma, as he shared the picture from his Roka ceremony.

He wrote, "We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony."

The Bangalore franchise has started their training session for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

