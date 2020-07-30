Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to people suffering in Assam and Bihar floods

Team India captain Virat Kohli pledged to help people suffering due to devastating floods in Assam and Bihar, alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The floods in Bihar have affected as many as 38,47,531 people across the state, while more than 25,000 people have taken to shelter home.

Kohli said he has joined hands with three organisations to support the people and also asked others to reach out to help the needful in the time of crises.

"While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood. While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Anushka and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations. Anushka & Virat," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Kohli and Anushka also pledged their support to PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) for the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona." Kohli posted on Twitter.

