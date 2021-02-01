Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma name their daughter Vamika; share first picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have named their daughter 'Vamika', and the latter took to Instagram to share the first picture of the baby.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma revealed the first picture of their daughter, Vamika, on latter's official Instagram profile.

Taking to Twitter, Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

On January 7, Virat Kohli had announced on his official social media profiles that the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Sharing the news, Virat wrote on Twitter, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Kohli was allowed a paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

The Indian captain travelled to Australia and took part in the limited-overs leg (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is) and the Adelaide opener of the Test series before returning home to his wife.

Virat Kohli will be next seen in action in the four-match Test series against England which will mark the return of international cricket to India for the first time since the sporting action came to a halt in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The series will begin on February 5.