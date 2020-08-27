Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting first child: 'Arriving Jan 2021'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. Virat took to his official social media profile to share the news.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. Virat took to his official social media profile to share the news.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," wrote Virat.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017.

The Indian captain is currently in the United Arab Emirates with the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, as he gears up to lead the franchise in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The last few months have been blisful for the Indian cricketers off-the-field. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and partner Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby girl in July, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also announced his engagement to choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

The Indian players have been devoid of cricket action since March 2020, when they last took the field against New Zealand in their away tour. While the home series against South Africa did begin, the first match was abandoned due to rain before the series was called-off due to coronavirus outbreak.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage