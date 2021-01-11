Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday afternoon.

Sharing the news, Virat wrote ON tWITTER, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

