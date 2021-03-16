Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar know how to finish matches, says Sehwag

Image Source : BCCI File photo of Sachin Tendulkar (left) with Virat Kohli.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag expressed his joy at how youngsters such as Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan have performed in the recent past but felt they are yet to learn how to put a price on their wickets and play long innings.

The 42-year-old retired cricketer pointed out current Indian skipper Virat Kohli's and legend Sachin Tendulkar's ability to play long innings. He in particularly praised Kohli for finishing off matches in all formats of the game.

" When it's Virat Kohli's days, he ensures he finishes the match and is right there till the end, irrespective of the format he is batting in. This is a special aspect about his batting, Sehwag told Cricbuzz. "Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan should learn from Kohli, that when it's your day, just don't get out. That's exactly what Tendulkar used to do."

Sehwag also recalled how Sachin often encouraged him to play long innings; egging him on to make the most out of the opportunity he is getting today.

"He used to tell me 'if today is a good day for you, then play as long as you can, remain not out and score runs' because what kind of day you have tomorrow, whether you'll score runs, is not known. But today you know the way you're playing, the ball is appearing like a football," Sehwag added.