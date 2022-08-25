Watch: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma annihilate bowlers ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat and Rohit | File Photo

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the most important batters heading into the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. While Rohit has shown signs of getting back to his best, Kohli has been struggling all this while.

Now, in a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, both Kohli and Rohit can be seen smashing bowlers left, right and centre during the practice session. One of the highlights of the video is the way Kohli is seen playing the cover drive in the way only he can.

Rohit, on the other hand, can be seen using brute force to pull and hit bowlers straight over their head.

Earlier, Kohli said that he is positive about coming out of the lean phase and will bounce back.

"I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me," Kohli said on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

He said he is sure about his game and one cannot come this far if he doesn't possess the ability to counterattack.

"I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me," Kohli said.

He then spoke about how a pattern of dismissals was detected on that tour and then after technical adjustments scored nearly 600 runs during the tour of 2018.

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here," Kohli noted.

Virat last scored an international century in 2019. He will look to come back strongly against Pakistan in their campaign opener.

