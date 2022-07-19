Once invincible, now mortal: Is Virat Kohli worth it?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli | File Photo

Chokli, burden, finished, a flop show, calls for retirement and whatnot. These are just some of the terms and calls hurled at Virat Kohli for the past six months. These aren't just fans, or so they call themselves. Former players, commentators, and the so-called experts have all weighed in on Kohli's form.

Some have asked him to play differently. Some think he has already been dropped. Some have suddenly found a technical flaw in his batting, while some feel he's done and dusted. Players, critics, and experts are today questioning Virat Kohli's legend, the man with 27 Test centuries against his name, more than the number of Test matches all of them have played.

Yes, form comes and goes. It's part and parcel of the game. But the emperor who once built an entire kingdom doesn't really forget how to rule. This warrants a question. Does Virat Kohli, the man who carried, literally carried Indian on his back for close to a decade, deserve the treatment he is getting?

Three years is a long time. No doubt. But is it just about another century? Is it just about numbers? If yes, let's look at them too. Virat has played 22 ODIs since his last international century, scored 807 runs, with 10 fifties against his name, and an average of 36.68.

Let's talk about T20s now, the format where he's been under constant fire. In 24 matches since his last international hundred, Kohli has scored 858 runs at an average of 50.47, with eight fifties against his name, and a strike rate of 144.93. Are these numbers bad? Are they worth calling him a burden? Add to it the experience and leadership Kohli brings to the team, and there you have it.

Fans, media, trolls, everyone needs to self-introspect. Every struggle is unique. Just because it doesn't fit your pre-conceived definition of struggle, doesn't mean you get to question it. It's high time we pay attention. It's high time we are empathetic. It's high time we treat players the way they deserve to be treated.

Once invincible, Kohli has shown signs of mortality. But even a mortal Kohli is worth his weight in gold.