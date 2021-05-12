Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's COVID fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly INR 11 crore raised

Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly Rs 11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support COVID-19 relief work in india.

The Kohli couple themselves put Rs 2 crore and the funds raised through the campaign will be donated to Act Grants to aid COVID-19 relief.

Their aim was to raise Rs 7 crore through 'Ketto' but with two days still left, they have managed to surpass their target by a handsome margin.

MPL Sports Foundation, part of fantasy gaming company MPL, also donated Rs 5 crore.

"The campaign received overwhelmed response from the people," a press release said.