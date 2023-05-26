Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap, becomes first and only Indian to do so

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has a lot of records to his name and is one of the most, if not, the most popular cricketer across the world. He has scaled a lot of records in international cricket ever since making his debut in 2008. Overall, the man has a staggering 75 centuries at the international level and the number goes up to 82 if Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned.

No wonder Kohli is one of the most followed sportspersons even in the world. His recent numbers on a social media platform prove this as the former RCB skipper has now completed 250 million followers on Instagram. Kohli is the first and only Indian with such humongous numbers on Instagram. The second best cricketer in this list is MS Dhoni with 42.5 million followers and this proves how far ahead Kohli is from his Indian teammates.

Among sports personalities, Virat Kohli is at the fourth position in terms of most followed atheltes on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the pile with 585 million followers followed by Lionel Messi with 464 million followers. Dwayne Johnson is at the third place with a massive 130 million lead over Virat Kohli in this aspect. However, the Indian cricketer is ahead of famous Brazilian football player Neymar Jr who has 208 million followers on the said social media platform.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is in gearing up for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. He left early with several other Indian cricketers whose IPL team was knocked out of the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. Kohli features for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and even they couldn't qualify for the playoffs ending at sixth place with 7 wins in 14 matches. Kohli personally had a brilliant season with the bat scoring two back to back centuries along with six fifties in the season.

Latest Cricket News