Virat Kohli achieves magnanimous feat; becomes 1st in cricketing history

Virat Kohli, after a while, has looked like his 2016 best. The former Indian captain notched up three quick 100s and has been on absolute fire. This really bodes well for India as the team plays an ODI World Cup at home for the first time after 2011.

Now, in a rare instance, Virat Kohli became the only cricketer in the history of the game to feature in all the formats in ICC's Team of the Year. In the latest team's released by ICC, Virat Kohli featured in the T20 team for the first time. Over the years, many times, Kohli's been part of ICC's ODI and Test teams.

Virat Kohli Over The Year's

ICC ODI Team of the Year: 2012, 2014, 2016 (Captain), 2017 (Captain), 2018 (Captain), 2019 (Captain)

ICC Test Team of the Year: 2017 (Captain), 2018 (Captain), 2019 (Captain).

2017 (Captain), 2018 (Captain), 2019 (Captain). ICC Men's T20 Team of the Year: 2022

Another Historic Milestone Awaits

Virat Kohli has 24900 international runs heading into the 3rd ODI. If he can make another 100 in the last ODI against Kiwis, he will be the first active international cricketer to get to 25000 international runs. It is worth noting that Kohli is the 6th highest run-getter in the history of the game.

Most Runs in International Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 34357 runs Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 28016 runs Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 27483 runs Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 25957 runs Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 25534 runs Virat Kohli (India) - 24900 runs

What is The Pitch Like For The 3rd ODI?

The pitch at Holkar Stadium is a graveyard for bowlers and a paradise for batters. The ground is really small to begin with, and that makes six-hitting easy. The average 1st innings score after five international games here is a massive 307, which drops down to 262 in the 2nd innings.

Expect a run-fest in Indore as the pitch doesn't provide any help for bowlers whatsoever.

The 3rd ODI starts at 1:30 PM IST.

