Bromance at its best: Virat Kohli shares photo with RCB teammate AB de Villiers on Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Virat Kohli (right) and AB de Villiers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has always been vocal about the special bond he shares with his teammate and South African legend AB de Villiers.

Kohli in the past has revealed that the duo become friends back in 2011 during India-South Africa series and the Indian team captain has been fortunate to know such a fabulous person who is not only a smart cricket to learn from but a great individual to have faith in.

Over the years, the camaraderie between both of them has always reflected in and out the field while sporting for RCB and that explains why the skipper, who is currently with RCB for the ensuing IPL 2020 in the UAE, took to Twitter to praise their friendship and the game which brought the brotherhood to being.

The most special thing about sport is the friendship and mutual respect you share with your teammates along your journey.

Sport is beautiful 😇 pic.twitter.com/vSBudnEUCA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 1, 2020

While Kohli has struggled with his form since return to competitive cricket after a gap of five months, the skipper few days earlier praised the way ABD has batted since return and joked if he could be like him after the South African smashed 55 of just 24 balls to take RCB past 200 against defending champions.

"I wish I was AB to be honest," joked the Indian skipper. "He was coming after a long break. The way he batted and some of the shots he played was outstanding."

"Even with the gloves he did a great job but just to have his energy on the field and getting stuck into the bowlers and only he can do that best. It was a joy to watch," said Kohli.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage