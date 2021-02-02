IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli a century away from another career milestone

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will surely be looking to make a point in the upcoming England tour of India series, which begins in Chennai with Test series from February 5, with the murmurs around on him dropping leadership for the likes of Ajinkya Rahane.

The argument does make sense as Rahane led from the front to help India rally to clinch a historic series win in Australia.

This certainly had former cricketers like Shane Lee suggesting that maybe it's time for Kohli to let go of the captaincy.

However, the England series will be a perfect opportunity for the 33-year-old Delhi batsman to hit his 42nd century, effectively taking him past Ricky Ponting as captains with most international centuries. Currently, the duo is tied at 41 centuries apiece.

Retired South Africa captain Graeme Smith is a distant third with 33 centuries in 286 matches. Former Australian captain Steve Smith is fourth on the list with 20 centuries to his name in just 93 games.

A century for Kohli would be easier said than done as last year saw Kohli go without a century in a season hit with COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Test which begins on Friday will see Kohli returning back to captaincy duties in the longest format.

India will be playing four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against England.