Virat Kohli 72 runs away from becoming sole entrant in 3000-run club in T20

While Virat Kohli's prolonged wait for the first century over more than a year continues with no ton to his name in the Test series, the Indian skipper needs another 72 runs to reach another career milestone.

The 32-year-old batsman is currently the highest run-scorer in the T20 international format at 2928 runs in 85 matches and scoring a further 72 runs will make him the first batsman to score 3k runs in the shortest format.

In 79 innings in the format, he has scored at a stunning average of 50.48 and strike rate of 138.43 including 25 fifties. His batting average is the second-highest (min. 800 runs) in T20I cricket after Dawid Malan of England.

At the moment, he is 91 runs ahead of New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in the most runs scored in the T20I chart, followed by compatriot Rohit Sharma, who has 2773 runs to his name in 71 matches.

Kohli's first opportunity to enter the club will be against England on Friday as both sides square off in a five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad.

