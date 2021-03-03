Watch: Virat Kohli thanks fan after becoming first Indian to reach 100m followers on Instagram

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/@VIRAT.KOHLI Earlier this week, Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian to reach 100m followers on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first cricketer, as well as the first Indian to reach 100m followers on his official Instagram profile.

On Wednesday, he posted a video to thank the fans after reaching the feat. Taking to his Instagram account, Kohli wrote, "You have made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love. Thank you 100m #InstaFam."

Kohli had joined Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Argentine forward Lionel Messi, Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande, among others in the 100 million club.

Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram.

Ronaldo tops the chart on Instagram with 265 million followers, while Barcelona captain Messi and Brazil's Neymar stand second and third in the list with 186 million and 147 million followers respectively.

Kohli had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking of cricketers, Virat Kohli has more than three times the followers of second-placed MS Dhoni (30.4 million).

Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. As of now he has 40.8 million followers on Twitter, while has over 36 million likes on Facebook.