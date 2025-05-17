Virat could have played till 40, Bumrah should be preferred as next Test captain: Ishant Sharma Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma noted that he expected Virat Kohli to play Test cricket for a few more years. Speaking about captaincy, the Delhi-born believes that Jasprit Bumrah should be preferred, but it depends on his fitness for the Engalnd series.

New Delhi:

In a shocking move, star India cricketer Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement earlier in the week. The 36-year-old had a subpar tour to Australia but featured in the Ranji Trophy clash against Railways, which prompted the cricketer might feature in a high-voltage series against England, slated to begin on June 20. However, ahead of that, Kohli announced his decision to retire, which wasn’t something that his childhood friend and former India colleague Ishant Sharma expected.

The cricketer who represented India in over 100 Test matches, Ishant, stated that Kohli could have played till 40, but he understands that the cricketer wants something different in life. He highlighted his friendship with Kohli and noted that he must have talked with someone before taking such a major decision in his life.

“I think he is mature. He knows what he is doing. I didn't really talk to him after he took retirement. But everyone knows as long as you are playing, it is important to be as normal as you can be. And that is why I have a friendship with Virat. We have never tried to put anything on our head," Ishant said in the Star Sports Press Room.

“At the end of the day, we are human beings. And we are good friends. He knows what he wants in life and he must have talked to someone. That's why he made such a big decision. Yes, I was surprised. Because he could have played for at least 2-3 years more. He could have played till 40,” he added.

Along with Kohli, Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. In his absence, there are plenty of cricketers who are in contention for the leadership role. Speaking on the same, Ishant mentioned that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is his first choice, but in case he decides not to play all five Tests against England, Shubman Gill should be preferred.

“If Bumrah is fit, I would say Bumrah. That's first choice. He is the only one who has so much experience. But if he won't play all the five Tests matches, then obviously Shubman,” Ishant mentioned.