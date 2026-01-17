Viran Chamuditha creates history in U19 World Cup, Sri Lanka go berserk vs Japan Sri Lanka’s Viran Chamuditha smashed a record 192 against Japan at the U-19 World Cup 2026, the highest individual score in tournament history. He also shared a record 328-run partnership as Sri Lanka posted 387/4.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Sri Lanka opened their Under-19 World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion as Viran Chamuditha delivered a record-breaking performance against Japan on Saturday, January 17. The right-handed batter produced an innings that reshaped the tournament’s statistical landscape, placing himself firmly in its history books.

Chamuditha compiled a monumental 192, the highest individual score ever recorded in an Under-19 World Cup match. That effort surpassed the long-standing benchmark of 191 set by Hasitha Boyagoda against Kenya in the 2018 edition. The knock was built on control and patience, with Chamuditha finding the boundary 26 times and clearing the ropes once before his innings was ended by Timothy Moore.

Highest individual score in U19 World Cup

Runs Player Country Opponent 192 Viran Chamuditha Sri Lanka Japan 191 Hasitha Boyagoda Sri Lanka Kenya 180 Jakob Bhula New Zealand Scotland 176 Donovan Pagon West Indies Scotland 174 Dan Lawrence England Fiji

The landmark score also carried personal significance. Despite featuring in 17 Youth ODIs, Chamuditha had not previously registered a century in the format, with three half-centuries representing his best returns prior to this match. His innings against Japan marked a decisive breakthrough at the global event.

More records registered

Sri Lanka’s dominance was not limited to individual brilliance. Chamuditha combined with Dimantha Mahavitana to establish the highest partnership ever recorded for any wicket in Under-19 World Cup history. The pair added 328 runs, eclipsing the previous record of 303 set by England’s Dan Lawrence and Jack Burnham against Fiji in 2016. Their stand laid the foundation for an imposing team total and left Japan struggling to contain the scoring.

The record-breaking partnership featured sustained accumulation rather than quick bursts, allowing Sri Lanka to maintain momentum throughout the innings. Mahavitana played a crucial supporting role, while Chamuditha anchored the effort with remarkable consistency. A late contribution from captain Vimath Dinsara further accelerated the scoring in the closing stages.

By the end of their allotted 50 overs, Sri Lanka had amassed 387 for four, one of the highest totals seen in the tournament’s history. They restricted Japan to 184 runs, registering a mammoth win of 203 runs.