Vipraj Nigam feels comfortable with limited batting in IPL 2026 despite heroics in last year

Bengaluru:

Vipraj Nigam had a stellar campaign for Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season, proving himself as a dependable lower-order batter. In 14 matches, the 21-year-old smacked 142 runs at a strike rate of 179.74. In 2026, he was expected to carry a bigger share of the responsibility, but interestingly, he was demoted in the batting order following the arrival of David Miller. The youngster was moved to number eight and unfortunately, he failed to have the same impact, resulting in the team management dropping him in the last game against Chennai Super Kings.

Ashutosh Sharma replaced him in the playing XII. When asked if he had a chat with the team management to trust him with a bigger responsibility, especially after the 2025 heroics, Nigam noted that he doesn’t feel it’s important, as he understands DC’s batting strength in the middle order. He also highlighted the impact Tristan Stubbs and Miller can have in the middle and added that their arrival might mean him batting less, but it also allows him to focus more on his bowling.

“In comparison to last year, I am batting slightly lower down the order. I don’t think it’s a huge change. Our batting order has only got stronger. Both Miller and Stubbs are established batters. They win matches for their country and franchise, so I think our batting unit only got stronger. The pressure on me has reduced significantly. It also allowed me to focus more on my bowling,” Nigam answered India TV’s query on ‘JioStar Press Room’ during IPL 2026 Rivalry Week.

All the players are very flexible and can bat at any position: Nigam

Nigam also reflected on the players being flexible and can add value from any position. Hence, he chose not to have any sort of discussions with the team management regarding a preferred batting position.

“We have a long batting unit too. Even if we lose early wickets, it’s not a concern because we have a strong and lengthy batting unit. So, I never had a chat with the team management to use me for a particular role because I know the strength of our batting unit. I don’t think there’s any need to have those discussions. All the players are very flexible and can bat at any position. So, there’s no point in thinking about it right now,” he added.

Delhi will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next clash on April 18. Fans can tune into the game on Star Sports network and JioHotstar.

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