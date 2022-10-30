IND vs SA, T20 World Cup: Vintage Virat reaches this milestone; set to break another World record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

India's star player Virat Kohli registered another milestone of his career in the T20 World Cup match. Kohli crossed the 1000-run mark in the T20 World Cup.He reached the milestone in just 21 innings and the score includes 12 half-centuries.

Even though Kohli got dismissed 12 (11) by Lungi Ngidi, he is set to break a massive world record. Virat is just 16 runs away to become the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup.

In the previous game, Virat smashed 62 runs off 44 deliveries including three boundaries and two sixes against the Netherlands, and surpassed Chris Gayle in the list. The former India skipper scored 82 off 53 deliveries and guided India to victory against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene tops the list with 1016 runs and Kohli is just 15 runs behind him.

Following is the list of players with the most runs in the T20 World Cups:

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1016 runs in 31 matches

Virat Kohli (India) - 1001 runs in 24 matches

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 965 runs in 33 matches

Rohit Sharma (India) - 919 runs in 36 matches

Tilakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 897 runs in 35 matches

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

South Africa Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

