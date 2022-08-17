Vinod Kambli seeks additional source of income, says Sachin Tendulkar knows about his financial condition

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kambli and Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli expressed that he is seeking an additional source of income apart from the pension that he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 50-year-old Kambli was last seen in the sport as a coach of a 2019 T20 Mumbai League.

His financial condition got impacted during the pandemic and he is largely dependent on the pension of Rs 30,000, Kambli told Mid-day.

“Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game. After retirement, there is no cricket for you. But if you want to stay steady in life, it is important to have assignments. I am looking for that from the MCA. All I can do is request the MCA president [Dr. Vijay Patil] or the secretary [Sanjay Naik] for an assignment,” he said.

“I was seeking help from the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association). I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC," he further added.

Speaking about his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, he said, "He (Sachin) knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him. He gave me the TMGA (Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy) assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me.”

Kambli was mentoring cricketers at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy but left the job due to the long travel involved.

“I used to wake up at 5 am and take a cab to DY Patil Stadium. It was very hectic. I would then coach at the BKC ground in the evening,” he said. “I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” he said.

In the 17 Test matches that Kambli played during his career, he scored 1084 runs at an average of 54.20 runs and the highest score of 227 runs. He smashed four centuries and three fifties. When it comes to his ODIs, Kambli played 104 matches and scored 2477 runs at an average of 32.59 with two hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

