Vinod Kambli risks brain stroke: Sachin Tendulkar among others raises funds for former cricketer

Mumbai:

Vinod Kambli’s health remains a matter of concern, with the former India cricketer still working his way through a difficult recovery. There has been some improvement in his mobility, but his overall condition remains far from stable, with the 54-year-old dealing with memory and neurological issues.

In the middle of this, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has stepped in to support his childhood friend. He is now part of a WhatsApp group created by Kambli’s close circle, where friends and well-wishers are quietly contributing to help him through this phase. The effort has been organised by Marcus Couto, who has stayed closely involved in Kambli’s care.

“I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends, and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially,” Couto told Hindustan Times.

Couto also spoke about the mental challenges Kambli continues to face. While there has been no further decline in recent months, his memory remains unreliable and affects his day-to-day life. “His memory isn’t good, but over the last six months, it hasn’t declined either. He can’t remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him,” he added.

Couto shares challenges as Kambli recovers slowly

Doctors have warned that the situation could become more serious, with the possibility of a brain stroke still looming. Though Kambli has stopped consuming alcohol, other habits have raised concern among those looking after him.

“The doctor is saying that the next stage would be a brain stroke. He has stopped drinking, but sometimes when he goes down, he asks those passing by to help him with a smoke. He would ask auto drivers for a cigarette, and they would gladly oblige, thinking they’re helping ‘The Vinod Kambli’. But they don’t realise what harm they are causing. The damage is now not to his heart, liver or kidney; it’s his brain,” Couto shared.

There have been a few encouraging signs, though. Kambli has been able to walk more comfortably and recently appeared in an advertisement shoot. He spends most of his time at home with his family, with occasional visits to care centres in Thane and regular medical check-ups forming part of his routine.

His current condition traces back to multiple health issues over the past few years, including a serious infection and a brain clot that cannot be removed. For now, those around him remain focused on keeping him stable and supported.

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